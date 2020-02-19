The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing adult with special needs.

Police say on Wednesday, officers responded to the 2000 block of Glen Gardner Drive in reference to Stacey Talmadge being missing.

Officers were advised that at around 10 p.m, Ms. Talmadge became distraught and left her residence on foot and has yet to return. The 41-year-old female is reported to have been diagnosed with autism.

In light of the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, JSO is attempting to locate her to verify her safety.

Talmadge is 5 feet and eight inches tall and weighs about 125 lbs.

She has brown hair and was last seen wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt, light-colored pants and no shoes

Anyone having seen or who may know her whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office immediately at 904-630-0500.