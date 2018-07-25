Immigrant and Latino families are at higher-risk of becoming victims of crime, but are less-likely to call the police, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO is launching “Sheriff’s Watch En Español,” a new program to educate them about their rights, and how they can protect their homes and their families.

“We’re here to help, and the only way that we can demonstrate that is by you giving us the chance to show you that,” said Donny Almonte, JSO officer.

Almonte speaks fluent Spanish, but still runs into reluctant victims, who come from countries where police corruption is common.

"Me for example, I was born in the Dominican Republic,” Almonte said. “Over there the police is not as friendly."

That's why JSO is launching the on-going outreach events tailored to Jacksonville’s Spanish-speaking families.

The Hispanic population has more than doubled in Jacksonville over the last 18 years, according to U.S. Census data.

Latino leaders like Cesar Grijota, president of the First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce say the meetings are much-needed as the Latino community is expected to keep growing.

“It's been said there have been over 300,000 Puerto Ricans alone that have come into Florida since Hurricane Irma,” Grijota said. “That just shows how forward-thinking they [JSO] are and they're ahead of the ball knowing there's going to be a large influx.”

Criminals target immigrants and Latino families who are more likely to be paid in cash, and don't have the documents to open a bank account, Almonte said.

"That means they have to keep their money in their pocket and on their person,” Almonte said. “That would make them more susceptible to being a victim of a crime."

When that happens, some victims simply cut their losses, fearing calling the police will get them deported.

Almonte stresses JSO is not the same thing as ICE.

"If you have papers or don't have papers, it's irrelevant,” Almonte said. “Yes we wear a uniform but our patches say Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. If you live in Jacksonville, we're here to help you."

Click here to learn more about Sheriff’s Watch en Español.

