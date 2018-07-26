The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is handling what a witness called a "possible abduction" at The Avenues Mall on the Southside Thursday evening.

Police will be addressing the media at 6:05 p.m., but they have shared that they are seeking a white SUV being driven by a thin, black male who may be between 5'10" and 6' tall. He is also described as wearing a dark grey, long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, and white tennis shoes.

Avenues Mall incident: White SUV in photos is being sought. Being driven by a black male, 5'10" - 6', thin, dark grey long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, white tennis shoes. Female we are concerned about is described as an olive-skinned female, brown long curly hair, around 5'5". pic.twitter.com/2bufyjaRSI — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 26, 2018

In the Sheriff's Office's tweet, they include a photo of the SUV in question.

The female accompanying him is described as an olive-skinned female in her late teens, early 20s, with brown curly hair and about 5'5" tall.

JSO asks that anyone who knows someone who fits the female's description and may have been at the mall working or shopping Thursday afternoon/evening, to contact police immediately.

JSO says it is undetermined if these two individuals know each other, but the incident was called into police as a "reported abduction from witnesses near the Belk parking lot."

Police are trying to verify the safety of the female.

