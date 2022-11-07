JSO gets 1,500 calls about panhandling in first half of 2022

As the calls continue to pile up, the city council is making an effort to curb the issue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 1,500 calls and counting.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports its had that many complaints about panhandling in the River City just since the start of 2022.

"It's heartbreaking seeing the amount of people that don't have anywhere to stay," said Myles Weathers, who was handing out bags of toiletries to homeless people on Union Street in downtown.

Weathers can't believe the amount of people he sees with no home to go to when he drives around Jacksonville.

He and several of his summer campers at Malivai Washington Youth Foundation wanted to make as much of a difference as they could.

"We're just giving out hygienic things, deodorant, water, toothbrushes, little toiletries to the homeless out here," Weathers said.

Those brown bags will certainly help, but Weathers couldn't believe the extent of the issue.

"1500?! That's a ridiculous number to hear," said Weathers. "It's astronomical."

1500 calls to JSO just since the start of 2022 - or about 250 per month.

Some of the most common calls have come from San Jose Boulevard, Atlantic Boulevard, Blanding Boulevard.

Leading the way is Beach Blvd, accounting for about one out of every six calls this year.

A few of the leading streets include:

Beach - 251

San Jose - 156

Atlantic - 125

Blanding - 100

Baymeadows - 83

University - 72

Southside - 66

Argyle Forest - 53

Hodges - 48

City Councilman Al Alfaro held a meeting in may to address the issue, where he said the city planned to add no solicitation and no trespassing signs near intersections.

"We've got to bring a stop to this," said Alfaro. "And we have to make sure that we're able to do it enforceable."

Alfaro is working on a bill to address panhandler's rights.

In the meantime, Weathers is hoping every bag his campers hand out will keep one person from having to beg.

"We're trying to raise some kids to become successful in life," said Weathers. "We want them to understand they have to be able to give back to where they came from."

Begging in an "aggressive manner" is prohibited in the city code, and is punishable with anywhere from a $25 fine to ten days in jail.