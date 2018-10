A recent traffic stop in Arlington by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office lead to the confiscation of meth, cocaine, crack, ecstasy and a loaded handgun from a convicted felon.

JSO tweeted Wednesday that the suspect (unnamed) pulled over and arrested was a convicted felon and in possession of the following items:

32.5 grams of crystal meth

14.3 grams of cocaine

24.2 grams of crack cocaine

14.6 grams of MDMA (ecstasy)

$2,845 in cash

Loaded handgun

