JSO bodycam video sheds new light on fatal shooting of 43-year-old man in April

The officer is not under administrative leave anymore, but the investigation is ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office published body camera video of an officer involved shooting Friday afternoon.

First Coast News reported in April an officer shot and killed 43-year-old Kevin Mahan. JSO was initially called to the 7200 block of Morse Avenue, on the city's Westside, for a person described as mentally ill.

The video shows the moments before the officer shot Mahan, the actual shooting and the aftermath.

"Put the hatchet down!" the officer can be heard in the video yelling commands at Mahan.

"Listen man, don't..."

"Put the ax down!" the officer shouted.

The officer can be heard telling Mahan to put the ax down four times.

Mahan can be heard saying "man, listen bro..." and then the officer shoots him in the head. Then-chief TK Waters said that Mahan stood up and raised the ax. The policeman fired one shot and killed Mahan at the scene.

Former JSO Police Detective, Kim Varner, reviewed the video and told First Coast News the officer was quick to shoot Mahan.

"I'll speak just for me. I can't speak for that officer and why he did what he did," Varner said, who has nearly 30 years being with JSO. "If it was me I would've held him at bay until I had some backup arrive."

Varner said he's been involved in officer involved shootings before. Considering the man in the video was described to be mentally ill, Varner said he would've tried talking the Mahan down to put down the ax.

"Why not try and talk to the guy? 'Drop the axe' ain't talking to him," Varner added.