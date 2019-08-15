A 15-year-old child has been arrested after pointing a gun at a school bus with children on board Wednesday. Just two days after the start of school.

The incident happened in the 7200 block of Normandy Blvd around 3 p.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say they were initially dispatched in reference to an aggravated assault. When they arrived on scene they spoke with another student who told them that the incident started because of “his people” owing the suspect $20".

RELATED: Person in custody after reportedly pointing gun at school bus on the Westside

Police say that the 15-year-old suspect got out of a Jeep and approached the school bus. While the suspect walked towards the bus, one of the students on board leaned out of the window and allegedly said “just chill, meet me at my house and I’ll give you the money.”

Police say that suspect walked around the driver’s side of the bus towards the passenger side exit door and tried to get on the bus. The suspect also allegedly yelled “Get off the bus! Get off the bus! Get off the bus!”

JSO says the suspect pointed a gun at the bus, then got in the car and left.

The 15-year-old was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.