One of the most iconic rock bands of all time will play on the First Coast next year.

On Thursday, Journey announced they will be coming to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Aug. 24, 2020.

The show will bring together Neal Schon, Ross Valory, Jonathan Cain, Steve Smith and Arnel Pineda to perform such hits as “Don’t Stop Believin'”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Lights”, “Faithfully” and “Wheel in the Sky”.

The Pretenders are expected to open for Journey

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Nov. 5 at 10 a.m and regular tickets will go on sale Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $59.50 to $399.50 per ticket.

For more tour dates, click here.