Jim Beam has been fined $600,000 for a Kentucky warehouse fire that sent bourbon into nearby waterways and killed fish.

The distiller agreed to the fine in a Dec. 6 order from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet. The company will also reimburse the state $112,000.

The July 3 fire started when lightning struck a barrel warehouse near the Woodford-Franklin County line. It destroyed about 40,000 barrels of aging whiskey.

Beam Suntory is the Chicago-based spirits company that owns Jim Beam. In a Friday statement, the company said it is “committed to doing what we can to restore the environment.”

