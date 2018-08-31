Jacksonville Fire and Rescue will consider changes to how it performs safety inspections, after failing to realize the video game bar where a deadly mass shooting happened at the Jacksonville Landing Sunday should not have been operating in the first place.

David Katz allegedly shot and killed two victims and then himself at a Madden ‘19 tournament Sunday at the GLHF game bar, which is located on the property of Chicago Pizza, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department. Eleven others ended up in the hospital.

Three days later, JFRD stuck a cease and desist notice on the business, claiming the game bar was unpermitted.

The summary of the code violation report for Chicago Pizza reads:

“If Chicago Pizza would not have altered the layout plan by creating an unpermitted game room area, the video game tournament would not have occurred, and thus, this incident would not have occurred at the Jacksonville Landing."

First Coast News obtained inspection reports that indicate the department knew the game bar was operating well before the shooting, but failed to determine there was no permit.

“Nobody knew that Chicago Pizza didn’t have the necessary permit to operate video games as that information would only be seen when accessing the official Plans Document,” said Tom Francis, JFRD spokesperson. “The inspector had no reason to access that aforementioned document.”

Instead, Kwasi Dingle, the inspector who assessed Chicago Pizza January 26, was looking for compliance issues with safety requirements such as fire extinguishers, illuminated signage and proper exits, Francis said.

But following the deadly shooting, JFRD did check for permits, and found there were none.

First Coast News asked if the revelation would prompt changes to how it performs inspections.

“As we routinely seek out continuous improvement opportunities, most assuredly,” Francis said.

