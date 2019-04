The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department made a harrowing recuse on Thursday, but it wasn't the kind you might expect.

Two baby birds, possibly geese, were trapped in a storm drain in the 3200 of Ridgeglen Drive on the Southside when Pam Bryant called for help.

Bryant says that first responders arrived and were able to rescue the animals from the drain by pulling the grate off and jumping inside.

The baby birds are expected to be okay.