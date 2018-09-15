The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to a traffic fatality in the Lakewood area in Jacksonville Saturday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a single driver lost control of his jeep in a grassy lot on the corner of Community Road and St. Augustine Road.

After losing control of the jeep, the victim was ejected and the vehicle landed on him.

A nearby witness pulled the jeep off of the victim with their truck and tow rope.

Upon arrival, JFRD was unable to revive the victim.

© 2018 WTLV