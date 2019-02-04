A decision is expected Tuesday by JEA's board to determine which company they'll select to help construct their new headquarters.

Before that meeting, First Coast News is taking a closer look at the numbers behind the blueprints.

JEA is not hinting at a potential front-runner for the deal which could end up costing up to eighty million dollars.

There comes a point in real estate for your best and final offer, and that time is now.

We’ve known for about a month what the designs will look like, but not the costs surrounding the ideas on paper.

One of the city's options would include about 176,000 square feet, near TIAA bank field and would cost around $55 million for the base price. That breaks down to about $29 a square foot.

Jacksonville Jaguars Owner Shad Khan's Iguana Investments Florida LLC is partnering with The Cordish Cos for the Lot J proposal. Parking would cost another half a million dollars annually for about 850 spaces. The total cost of the first proposal would be close to $81 million.

The second location near the Kings Avenue Parking Garage from developer Mike Balanky through his P3 LLC development company. This option is for nearly the same square footage and would also cost around $81 million with parking already worked into the price.

The cheapest option and one that requires the most square footage, at over 190,000 square feet, comes from Ryan companies. That location is set near the Duval County Courthouse. That price tag is around $72 million. A price for parking was not included.

Whichever plan the utility board decides, JEA stands firm that ratepayers will not see an increase in their bills to pay for it.

Earlier this week, First Coast News told you about four locations that the utility could sell to make up the cost. The four locations; a former auto building off Atlantic Boulevard, property on the west-side, a generating facility, and the current JEA tower.

While the utility estimates the value of all four could be close to $65 million, a utility spokesman told First Coast News that those are items for discussion and that there are currently no concrete plans to sell them.