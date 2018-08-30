JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- A glitch in the Jacksonville Electric Authority's payment system may have caused a Jacksonville family to lose all of its food in a storage freezer and refrigerator.

"When I came home the house was hot and when I opened my refrigerator I had mold, I had maggots, I had bugs in my refrigerator," said Kya Letsinger.

The family had just left Virginia Beach, a vacation, it was August 3rd in the dead heat of Summer.

"I was extremely upset," said Letsinger," I was extremely upset."

The problem began with her July 17 payment to JEA of $252.90.

Letsinger has two bank accounts connected to her JEA account and paid the bill online from the closed account.

She said she received an electronic notice from her bank and realized the mistake and corrected it immediately.

"The second payment I made did not hit the system," she said.

She is correct. It went into and overpayment account at the JEA and remained there until she called in on August.

Then it was corrected but it was too late.

"They told me there was a glitch in the system," she said.

The utility staffers apologized, restored her power and told her to file a claim with the City of Jacksonville Risk Management office.

"They told me to purchase the items and provide the receipts," said Letsinger.

The Navy wife went to the exchange on base and restocked her storage freezer and refrigerator then gave the city a very lengthy receipt, it totaled $900.

"They did reimburse me but not for everything I bought," she said.

The city failed to make her whole, only giving her $620 for her troubles.

"I was extremely upset," she said.

Letsinger said they city should make her whole, instead it has added insult to injury.

"All I am asking for is what I am out," said Letsinger. "That's all I am asking for."

As a result of what happened the JEA is now making changes to its billing system so that so-called overpayments are processed immediately.

In hindsight it would have prevented what happened. As for the City's Risk Management office, the Director Pamela Conoly has yet to respond.

