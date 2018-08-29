JACKSONVILLE, FL -- The images of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria are still very vivid in the mind of Nancy Quinones, head of the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Jacksonville.

"I've got family over there and a lot of friends," she said.

For months after the storm, Puerto Rico's Government reported the number of lives lost at 64, now they're saying it is far worse than first reported -- 2,975 lives lost.

"It bothers me, I am upset about that," said Quinones.

Quinones describes the pulse of the community.

"It is anger, it is frustrating," she said.

She said their frustration is fueled, in part, by the inaccurate account of Maria's impact and now the number of dead bodies in the morgue.

"We have now a container overcrowded with, you know, these dead bodies," said Quinones.

She said it is so overwhelming that the Forensic Institute in Puerto Rico is now looking for Pathologists.

"I think they need help preparing the bodies and everything," she said.

Quinones said she was in Puerto Rico three weeks ago. She said things are returning to normal, but there is a housing need and there are infrastructure issues. especially in the mountains

"We are missing a lot of roads. It was two ways going and coming it is one way, and it is very difficult

Quinones believes the island's government is not being transparent in light of the new death toll from the storm.

"If you knew the number before, " said Quinones, "why did you not release the numbers to your people?"

She said it is creating a hardship for families who are still trying to get closure.

© 2018 WTLV