Jacksonville, Fla. – As systems move through the Gulf and the Central Atlantic, many people living out at the beaches are wondering if newly restored sand dunes will be enough to prevent flooding should another named storm hit Jacksonville.

“I lived down on 2nd street and it definitely had some bad flooding during Hurricane Irma,” local resident Zachary Zemon said. “Fortunately, my apartment didn’t flood but we couldn’t get inside my parking garage for several weeks because of all the water,” he said.

After multiple named storms, the beach community underwent several beach restoration projects to help with sand dune erosion, including sea oat planting. In June of 2017, city leaders from Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach announced the beach re-nourishment project had been completed.

“I still think there needs to be a conversation about storm-water runoff and sewage plans because we flood out here on the beach almost every time it rains, so even if we’re not at-risk for another surge, that’s always a concern,” Zemon said.

In the meantime, many residents said they are going to reinforce their properties with sandbags just in case.

© 2018 WTLV