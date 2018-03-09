JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Labor Day weekend means huge crowds for beach along the first coast. Monday is expected to be especially packed for the holiday with thousands of families flocking to the beaches on their day off.

Jacksonville Beach lifeguards and beach patrol officers are warning parents to keep a closer eye on their kids this holiday, especially with a dangerous rip current expected to last into the week.

Officer Casey Donnell says they all volunteer to work Sundays and holidays. He says they always prepare for big turnouts like this but he advises for people to be more cautious.

"Lifeguards are doing the best we can to watch the children but we can’t watch them at all times, we have to be concerned with drownings not necessarily watching kids play in the sand," said Donnell. "The majority of our calls on a holiday weekend is reuniting parents with child."

On a typical Sunday he says they will get about four calls for missing children but a holiday can result in 12 or more calls for help.

"A small kid enters the water, gets pushed down a block or two and all of a sudden he’s a missing kid."

Amelia Diaz is a local mom who says it can happen in a moment so she is extra vigilant at the beach.

First Coast News showed her the red cross bracelets that anyone can get from the Jacksonville Beach lifeguard station. It allows you to write in your phone number and name in case your child gets lost.

Lifeguards say the best thing you can do to keep your family safe is to set up in front a lifeguard stand so they can keep a close watch too, especially with dangerous rip currents in the mix.

