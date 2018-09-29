Jaguars all-pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey left a generous tip that matched his bill after a dinner at North Beach Fish Camp Friday night.

Apparently Ramsey is a lot nicer to waiters than he is to wide-outs. The Fish Camp employee Brennan Reed hashtagged Ramsey's generosity #TipTheBillChallenge and called him "one of the coolest dudes you can meet."

The tip the bill challenge is a reoccurring hashtag throughout various social media platforms. The meaning behind the hashtag appears to be in the name - when you tip the cost of your entire bill.

You can't see the entire tab, but the part we can see adds up to about $108. It looks like Ramsey left Reed $250.

