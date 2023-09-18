Jaguars have introductory stadium renovation meeting with City of Jacksonville

Jaguars team president, Mark Lamping, said the two sides recently met.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars team president, Mark Lamping, said the Jaguars and city recently had an introductory meeting regarding the Jaguars potential stadium renovations.

"We'll see how that process goes; I remain optimistic that we'll get to a solution that works for all because our interests are aligned with the City of Jacksonville," Lamping said.

Lamping didn't share much from the meeting and said he doesn't want to put a timetable on when the Jaguars would like a deal to get done.

But there is incentive to reach an agreement sooner, rather than later.

"The only thing we know is the longer you wait the more it's going to cost. We have some decisions we need to make in the short term to continue to advance the design and we will likely do that," Lamping said.

Mayor Donna Deegan spoke on the stadium renovations at an event Tuesday and said public dollars will have to go towards the stadium. But, she added she will negotiate to ensure the city benefits from the deal.