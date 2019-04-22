Hang out with some Jaguars players, cute puppies and watch the 2019 draft this Thursday for free!

The Pet Paradise DUUUVAL Draft Night is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Dailey's Place and is sure to be a hit for Jaguars fans and pet lovers alike.

Walk over to the Pet Paradise Park, located atop TIAA Bank Field next to Daily’s Place to grab some autographs by Jacksonville Jaguars Kicker Josh Lambo and see some adorable pups.



Lambo will sign autographs until at the Park until 7:30 p.m. Afterwards, fans can wander back down to Dailey's place to watch NFL Network coverage of the first round starting at 8 p.m.

Other fun activities planned:

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars currently hold the 7th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.



Pet Paradise Park will be open as part of Pet Paradise DUUUVAL Draft Night, the largest draft party on the First Coast. Advanced registration is required. Fans can visit www.jaguars.com/draftnight to secure their free tickets for Pet Paradise DUUUVAL Draft Night.

*Fans are not permitted to bring their own dogs to DUUUVAL Draft Night.