Jacksonville Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone announced that a familiar face will be returning to the practice field on Monday.

Marrone said that offensive tackle Cam Robinson is off the PUP list (Physically Unable to Perform) and will be on the field for walk through’s and individuals drills.

First Coast News was told last Saturday that Cam might not be ready for the season. Marrone seemed just as surprised and said he was just told minutes ago of the news.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson tore his ACL during the first half the game against the New England Patriots back in September.





