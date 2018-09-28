The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens lost a furry loved one Friday when their 17-year-old Sumatran tiger, Berani, passed away.

When zookeepers noticed decline in Berani's activity and appetite, veterinary staff investigated and concluded the tiger's kidneys were failing.

The zoo says supportive care was attempted but ultimately decided the difficult but necessary decision would be to humanely euthanize him.

In addition to the zookeepers and visitors of the Jacksonville Zoo, Berani leaves behind his cubs Rocky, Jaggar and Kinleigh Rose.

Staff wrote on the zoo's Facebook page, "(Berani) was known for his striking golden eyes and intense demeanor. Our thoughts are with his dedicated keepers who miss him dearly."

