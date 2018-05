The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the previously missing woman who was believed to be endangered was found safe in North Carolina.

Matthew Dalton is charged with kidnapping Leino and is being held at the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office under a $500,000 bond.

According to police, Dalton ran to his grandmother's house and she called police. He fled to the woods where he was taken into custody.

Police in Jacksonville were searching for Leino who had been missing for 36 hours.

