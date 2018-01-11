JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- Early voting in Duval County has been steady. Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said it is pacing much higher than the 2014 elections cycle.

"More than 25% of our registered voters have already voted," said Hogan. "The voters are charged."

David Brown, 80, is among those charged voters. The Army veteran is a proud Democrat who takes the ballot seriously.

"I fought for the right to vote," he said. "We vote every time."

And for the past two decades he has cast his vote by absentee ballot, using the mail.

A few days ago after he mailed in is 2018 ballot, Brown said he received a cure letter from the Supervisor of Elections office. There was a problem with his ballot.

"They said they could not verify our signature," said Brown. "I was in shock."

Brown wrote his signature on a piece of paper and it was very legible, except for a few shaky strokes. He said when you're 80 your signature is not the same as when you are 60.

"I don't my signature has changed that much," he said.

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan reviewed the ballot and the problem is the signature was on the wrong ballot.

"The husband and wife signed the wrong ballot," said Hogan. "The husband signed the wife's ballot and the wife signed the husband's and of course that signature doesn't match the signature on file."

Brown disagreed. He and his wife said that was not the case.

When there is a question about a mail-in ballot, the elections office sends the voter a Letter to Cure; it requires more documentation. .

Brown received the cure letter and has now provided the requested information to prove he is really who he is, and he returned the information 'return receipt' so someone will have to sign for the documents.

"I want my vote counted, yes sir I do," said Brown.

Hogan knows given today's political climate the process is under scrutiny.

He said he has confidence in the system. And points to the audits and other checks in place.

As for David Brown and his wife, Hogan said their votes will be counted.

He said early voting ends Sunday at 6pm.

Mail-in or absentee ballots have to be in the office by 7 p.m. Tuesday, election day, even if it is postmarked that day if it is not in by seven it will not be counted.

The only exception are the military men and women serving overseas. The deadline for their absentee ballots is November 16th.

