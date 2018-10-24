JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- James Jackson is a Vietnam Veteran in need of a wheelchair ramp. He has spent the past few weeks in a rehabilitation center.

"I am ready to go home," said Jackson

He is part of an aging veteran population; the baby boomers who served in Vietnam.

The veteran said he did two tours and during an assignment he injured his back jumping from an airplane on fire.

"I landed 25 feet up in a tree," said Jackson. "I had to cut my straps."

Decades later he is still dealing with his back injury. Jackson said the Veterans Administration has rated his injury as service connected.

"I am 100% disabled," he said.

He said he also suffers with the invisible wounds of war like PTSD. A few months ago the back injury caused him to lose the strength in his legs.

He now has to use a wheelchair to get around "for the rest of [his] life," Jackson said. "In fact the VA is going to give me a wheelchair on the 29th."

It is the VA that provides his healthcare and with it, some promises.

According to Jackson, in September the VA Gainesville office promised to build a wheelchair ramp at his home. In October he said he was told the request was never formalized.

"The request never went through," said Jackson. "I was pretty despondent."

Jackson said since being in a rehabilitation center his son has made renovations to his home, making it wheelchair accessible.

Jackson said he is now waiting on the VA to complete the work on the outside, the wheelchair ramp.

"Just do what I was promised was going to happen," he said.

On Your Side reached out to the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System for answers.

Public Affairs Officer Daniel Henry provided this response:

Due to Privacy Act restrictions, in order to comment on VA’s specific interactions with a Veteran, we would need their written consent (by having them fill out and return this form).

Can you provide that consent? If you cannot, please note in your story that those making these allegations refused to allow VA to comment on them.

We submitted the consent form and are waiting on a response. Jackson told On Your Side his doctors will not release him from the center until there's a wheelchair ramp at his home.

