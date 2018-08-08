The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) are recruiting 30 bus operators by November.

They need the additional bus operators in time for the start of their newest First Coast Flyer Bus Rapid Transit route from downtown to the beaches.

JTA calls the career "Jacksonville's best kept secret" that offers paid training, competitive starting pay, and benefits for interested candidates.

They hope the 18.5 mile East Corridor or Red Line will connect more people to jobs, education, healthcare and entertainment.

You can call (904) 630-3128 if you are interested.

© 2018 WTLV