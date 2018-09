A 19-month-old toddler was found unconscious in a family member's pool and was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Dwon Ellis III was located unconscious in a family member's pool on Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The child was transported by family members to a local fire station and then to a hospital by rescue units. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

No foul play is suspected at this time, according to police.

© 2018 WTLV