'He went out a hero': Brother of Jacksonville teen killed in crash says he saved his girlfriend

The family of David Mustafa family wants a traffic light at the deadly intersection to keep other families from experiencing the same loss.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of David Mustafa, a teenager killed in a car crash in Jacksonville on the Fourth of July, say he died a hero.

The accident was at the intersection of Argyle Forest Boulevard and Lochs Highland Boulevard, where three fatal accidents have happened in the past three months.

David's brother, Moe Mustafa, says David stuck out his arm to protect his girlfriend in the passenger seat at the last second.

She was out of the hospital by the next morning.

He also remembers his brother as a positive force.

"He was always an uplifter," Moe said. "He'd feel the energy, he'd feel the room, and then he'd be the one to change that atmosphere."

Moe dreamed of the day he'd watch his younger brother get sworn in to join him as a deputy at the clay county sheriff's office. He says David was always interested in law enforcement and joining the K-9 team, but that only grew after Moe was sworn in in November.

"He just couldn't help but fall in love with it," he said. "I saw it in his eyes. Especially with the animals."

Now, Moe will never get to see his brother put the uniform on.

"The way he has left has not only made me so proud of who he is and who he was working to become, but showed me just how much he was willing to do that any time for anyone," Moe said.

He is hoping that was the first of many lives his brother will save, even after his death.

The Mustafa family is pushing to have a traffic light installed at the deadly intersection.

David Mustafa was the third person to die at the intersection in less than four months.

A Jacksonville city councilmember confirmed a traffic study is near completion, and that it will call for a light at the intersection.

"As long as people know that he went out a hero, and that this is something that needs to be prevented as much as possible, then that will bring some peace," said Mustafa.