An unnamed developer has bought the Berkman II, the half-built skeleton of a tower on downtown’s riverfront, and plans to build a hotel, entertainment venue and parking garage on the property.

Mayor Lenny Curry’s office confirmed the purchase Tuesday, although many details remain unknown.

Even though the building’s concrete and steel have remained exposed for more than a decade, the developer believes the existing structure is sound and will be “integrated into planned efforts,” according to a written statement released by the mayor’s office.

The mayor’s office said the developer, which it didn’t name, would begin work this week and would announce more details about their plans in the coming days.

“Mayor Curry has long recognized the importance of downtown development to city-wide growth and vitality,” said Brian Hughes, the mayor’s chief of staff. “As a hub, downtown is a key driver of our economic growth engine. Today, this engine received a big boost.”

The purchase is the latest in the failed condominium development’s long and tragic saga.

Construction abruptly stopped after an adjacent parking garage collapsed on 24 construction workers as they were pouring concrete just before dawn on Dec. 6, 2007. The accident killed a 26-year-old construction worker and injured others.

Work never resumed after the collapse, and what instead followed was an economic downturn and a string of legal claims and counterclaims between the owner, Berkman 2 Plaza LLC, and the builder, Choate Construction Co.

An arbitration panel awarded Choate a $10 million judgment, which resulted in the Atlanta-based firm gaining ownership of the development.

Choate attempted to sell the building in a public auction in 2014 but received no offers.

New speculation about the 23-floor tower’s fate arose in 2016 after Choate requested the property to be rezoned for a hotel.

In his statement, Hughes said Curry has for months discussed the development with Choate and the buyer.

“The administration is incredibly excited about this agreement, and looks forward to continued discussions with the developer to identify next steps and efforts that will enable them to reach their goals,” according to Hughes’ statement.

