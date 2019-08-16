The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has located a missing child safely after he was reported missing on Friday morning.

JSO says they are appreciative of the efforts of the community in helping to share the information about the missing boy.

At this time, it's unclear where to boy was found or the circumstances behind his disappearance.

Police have not said if any charges will be filed.

