The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released a heavily redacted incident report Tuesday about the death of a person found in a Northside home.

The four-page report - three of which are heavily blacked out - didn't name the victim who was found in the home at 12568 Itani Way just after midnight Monday.

First Coast News talked to a family member who confirmed the victim was 37-year-old Andrea Washington, a Navy Chief Petty Officer who just received her new rank on Friday.

One of the few facts on the redacted police report states that the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the home at 12:13 a.m. Monday. Authorities told First Coast News after the incident that they went to the home after a call for a medical emergency.

Police would only say foul play was suspected. The sex of the victim is not stated on the incident report. The victim's sex on the report says "UK." The race and ethnicity are listed as "UNKNOWN."

The last page of the report has items listed as "miscellaneous." One of the questions in this section asks "Is offense related to domestic violence?"

It's answered "NO."

About two weeks ago, a Duval County judge granted Washington a protective order because of allegations of domestic violence at her home.

According to the Sept. 4 order, Washington reported days earlier that she was pushed to the floor of her home, kicked in the stomach, chased and had a gun pulled on her by a man she was living with. She said the fight occurred because she asked the man if he was going to help pay the household bills. The man also reportedly kicked a hole in her bedroom and closet door, destroyed her iPad and took her keys to her vehicle and mailbox, according to court documents.

Police have not announced any arrests and have not indicated that the domestic abuse Washington alleged is connected to her death.

The day she was found dead, Washington was supposed to appear in court regarding the protective order.

