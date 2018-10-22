Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams addressed this past weekend's shooting and looked forward to this weekend's Georgia-Florida game in a statement Monday.

Williams says he shares the community's frustration in the violence impacting Jacksonville saying, "We will turn the tide on the violence, and we will do it sooner with the community's help."

The Sheriff urges anyone with information on the shooting that injured six people over the weekend, or any other crime, to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting, as the suspect is still at large.

