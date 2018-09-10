A Naval Station Mayport sailor was arrested after he allegedly had sex with a minor who was intellectually disabled.

Shawn Eresman, 25, has been arrested and charged with unlawful sexual activity (suspect 24 or older victim 16 or 17) according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

The arrest warrant states that a complaint was made to police on behalf of the victim. Eresman, who was going by an alias, picked the victim up in July for a weekend and took her to Naval Station Mayport where they engaged in sexual activity.

Police went through the victim's phone, which she shares with the person who made the complaint, and found at least one sexually explicit text message talking about their weekend together.

The victim stated that Eresman asked her for permission before engaging in sexual activities, "noting that he did not like the fact that she was previously a rape victim."

She went on to say that she and Eresman had spoken of marriage but she did not want to get married before she was 18 because she did not want her family to have a say in it. She said both she and Eresman had spoken about their age difference but it was not weird because she "isn't that short," she said according to the report.

