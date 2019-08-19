The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 38-year-old man who was last seen several days ago.

Police say that on Sunday they received a tip that Lee Anderson Crenshaw has been missing since Friday. They say that since then, efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Police say that Crenshaw is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds.

JSO is asking anyone with information about Crenshaw to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477.