JACKSONVILLE — One Jacksonville photographer is trying to help foster children have a Merry Christmas by collecting toys instead of money for photo shoots.

A foster family had their portraits taken at Christy Whitehead’s studio on the Westside.

The smiles haven’t stopped for Lea and William McClelion and their two adopted daughters Chloe and Sarah.

“We got to help kids when they needed it the most,” McClelion said.

The family of four officially became a family last December.

As foster parents, they see how other kids may not get the gifts they want for Christmas.

“Having gone through this, you don’t realize how many kids in your own city may not have a Christmas otherwise.”

They are donating supplies like makeup for older girls like Sarah.

Their photographer, Christy Whitehead is collecting goods for Foster Closet, a local non-profit that helps foster families get supplies that they need.

“We’re trying to make their days brighter, make their days happier,” Whitehead said.

Whitehead will collect $10 for booking, along with a toy worth at least $20 for each person in the photo shoot.

“It’s nice being able to help out kids who have no choice about their situation, so I think it’s really good to help other people, especially when these kids weren’t in this situation because of their own doing,” Whitehead said.

Caring for children is a message that Whitehead and the McClelion family hope to pass onto others.

“No matter how bad you may have it, someone else has it worse, and no matter how little you think you have there’s always something you can do to help someone else,” McClelion said.

The family is happy ahead of their first Christmas as a legal family.

Their hope is other kids in need find a home or happiness in the holidays.

Any family interested in participating will have to book a photoshoot for Friday, November 9. Bookings are $10 and Whitehead will accept gifts or gift cards worth $20 or more.

