JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville woman has been reunited with her wedding ring, 10 years after she lost it at Orange Park Medical Center in Jacksonville.

According to the hospital, Brenda Glover works as an imaging department coordinator and lost her wedding ring in one of their filing rooms shortly after tying the knot.

Glover says she never replaced the ring in hopes of finding it one day and promised herself she would buy a new one if it wasn’t found by her 10 year wedding anniversary.

As luck would have it, right before her 10-year wedding anniversary the ring was found by construction workers preparing for an upcoming hospital expansion.

The hospital says that "Brenda is over the moon to have her ring back!"

FCN