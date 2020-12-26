Jacksonville non-profit gives toys to 100+ families with children who battle life-threatening illnesses

Dreams Come True, like other non-profits, has faced a difficult year. Still, the organization managed to bring Christmas joy to more than 100 families.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite what has been an incredibly difficult financial year for so many families and businesses, one Jacksonville non-profit was able to deliver Christmas joy to hundreds of children battling life-threatening illnesses.

Every year, Dreams Come True, a local organization focused on fulfilling the dreams of children with illnesses who live or are being treated on the First Coast, hosts its annual Holiday Adoption Program and Toy Drive.

Through its year-round mission, Dreams Come True works with the children and their families to determine a dream, like going to Disney World or meeting a celebrity they admire.

"As long as they either live in or treated here on the First Coast, they're able to be referred to us from their physician, and we're able to help make a dream come true for them," said Andrea Siracusa, Director of Community Relations.

Because of the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic, Siracusa said the organization has had to put the dreams of around 70 children on hold.

"Unfortunately, it's just unsafe to send any of our children anywhere, especially to our most popular dream, which is Orlando, and going to all the theme parks," she said.

Siracusa said she and other staff from the organization, at first, were worried about how well their annual holiday programs would fare.

"I'll be honest, going into this year, we were very worried that we would not have a good response," she said. "We just didn't know what was going to happen."

But with the backing of the community, the non-profit was able to bring in more than 3,000 toys and gifts, with 320 children (both the "Dreamers" and their siblings) were able to share in the Christmas joy.