The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the previously missing woman who was believed to be endangered was found safe in North Carolina.

The PIO with the Sheriff's Office in North Carolina said that Matthew Dalton is in custody and will be charged, but his pending charges are unknown at this time.

According to police, Dalton ran to his grandmother's house and she called police. He fled to the woods where he was taken into custody.

Police in Jacksonville were searching for Leino who was said to have been possibly abducted.

There is no word on whether or not she was abducted at this time, but she is alive.

