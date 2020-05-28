Watch Live: Jacksonville mayor, hospital leaders to discuss face masks and testing

Researchers say there's new evidence face masks curb the spread of coronavirus. Watch the press conference live at 9:00 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It doesn't look like face masks are going anywhere, especially as more places reopen with the requirement to cover your face.

In that spirit, mask makers are getting creative to make them something that you want to wear. Thursday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and hospital administrators will speak about the importance of wearing them.

They're holding a press conference to discuss masks, hospital safety and local coronavirus testing.

You can watch it live here at 9:00 a.m.

Researchers say there's new evidence face masks curb the spread of coronavirus. The director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation told CNN Wednesday they have evidence masks are working to curb the spread and that they mean 50% protection against transmission.

The CDC says the coronavirus spreads through respiratory droplets, which can happen when you cough, sneeze or even just speak. Those droplets can travel six feet.

To help with the CDC recommendations for wearing a face mask, locals have sewn thousands of them, and some are still at it.

"With people not wanting to wear them as much as we would like, I wanted to make them fun," said Trish Coppock who sells her masks under the Etsy shop name KoolKozy Masks and the Facebook page KooKozy Masks. "I definitely wanted to make them comfortable."

Her goal is to make a face mask something you don't mind wearing and she says so far it's working because she's gotten great feedback from women.

"They're finally getting their husbands to wear their masks, you know whether it's Dallas Cowboys or Philly Eagles like me," Coppock said. "So making them fun, making them functional, making them cool, and then definitely making them affordable."

Business is also steady for Aymee Cruz's daughters Bella and Ellie, who started making masks under the name Masks by Cruzette's as something to do after Bella had a brain injury in early March.

"I think it's slowed down this week, but not slow," Aymee said. "Last week was almost they couldn't keep up and this week has been very consistent."

They're also noticing trends in what people are buying.

"I think a lot of people get one mask and then you realize you lose it or it gets dirty or you just need another one because that one's got make-up all over it and then you're like, 'oh I need more masks,'" Aymee said.

The mayor just announced public pools will start reopening next month and medical professionals warn not to try to wear a mask while you're swimming.