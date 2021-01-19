Jacksonville launches anti-vaping campaign for teens

Expect to start seeing commercials and advertisements for the initiative.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — How much do you know about the dangers of teen vaping?

On Tuesday, the City of Jacksonville and Dailey's launched a $200,000 campaign to get people talking about the risks of electronic cigarettes. According to the CDC, one in five high school students uses e-cigarettes.

Expect to start seeing commercials and advertisements for the initiative. They have also launched a website for resources and information which you can access here.

"This isn't about shaming young people," said Mayor Lenny Curry. This isn't about putting them down. This is about understanding why they're choosing to use this for whatever stress and experience they're having and helping them to understand the real dangers and risks associated with this and helping them find more productive ways, healthy ways, to deal with their stress."

A survey by Stanford University's School of Medicine finds teens who use vapes are five times more likely to get the coronavirus.

The CDC reports in Florida there have been up to 150 cases or deaths from product use-associated lung injury.