A step closer in returning to normal at the Jacksonville Landing, which re-opened Tuesday.

A toll of a Navy bell means their open for business at the U.S.S. Adams Museum Store. Two volunteers were inside the shop Sunday afternoon when the shooting started on the other side of The Landing.

“Hunker down there’s a situation going on, and briefed the staff that was going on and maintained security,” Joe Snowberger, president of the museum store said.

He said police would eventually lead the staffers out through the back door and off property without any problems. He added while the situation Sunday was "heartbreaking," overall security has not been an issue for the museum.

“We have been very happy clients and tenants with the Jacksonville Landing and have been for over 10 years and have had no incident,” Snowberger said.

The Landing asked businesses to remain closed Monday as police wrapped-up their investigation. As for the first day back open, Snowberger said he is happy to see folks coming-in.

“We have customers coming-in to buy military memorabilia and we’re moving forward and carrying-on with business," Snowberger said.

He added that the museum store does does not have any immediate plans to leave their location at The Landing. However, unrelated to the shooting, Snowberger said when the U.S.S. Adams returns to Jacksonville, the museum store will get a new home.

