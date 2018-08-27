Baltimore, MD -- We're starting to get a better picture of David Katz, the man suspected of carrying out a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing Sunday.

He was a troubled young man who investigators are trying to understand.

David Katz was 24-years-old. He grew up in Columbia, Maryland.

Court documents show his father is a NASA engineer and his mother is a toxicologist who works for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"In Baltimore, our agents are working with the subject's family," Charles Spencer of the FBI said Monday. "His parents, both his mother and father have been fully cooperative with the FBI so far."

Law enforcement went through Katz' home in Baltimore Sunday.

Court filings show when Katz was a teenager, his parents went through a lengthy divorce starting in 2007, battling over medical treatment for him and his older brother for years.

Court documents show Katz had "chronic low-grade depression and oppositional disorder not otherwise specified."

His parents fought over using drugs like Abilify and Prozac to treat their son.

Katz also went to a wilderness treatment program for troubled teenagers in 2009 when he was 15, and he also received treatment provided by a Maryland school district.

Spencer said Katz's parents have "provided access to all the records we've requested and have been very understanding with the need for information to ensure the safety of others."

Neighbors say the marital troubles were obvious.

When asked if there were warning signs Spencer said, "We're not making any comment at this point but we're definitely looking into it."

