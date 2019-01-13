“I’m principled and can hold my ground against tremendous emotional pressure," said Jimmy Hill, a Republican and former Atlantic Beach City Councilman vying for the seat of mayor of Jacksonville.

Hill is just one of the five competitors running to be mayor of the River City, including incumbent Mayor Lenny Curry.

“This administration has gone farther down that rabbit hole than any prior administration to it ...” Hill said. “Every citizen living in Jacksonville who’s paying attention knows our government is not operating in transparency."

Hill feels that the city government can be more transparent, claiming the city needs to avoid back-room deals with businesses. He also hopes to break the bureaucracy of city government if he’s elected.

Hill wants to reinstall a checks and balances system back to city council. He feels that means giving power from the mayor’s position to city councilmembers.

Hill says he’s focused on finding solutions for the city’s crime, preventing a potential JEA sale and wants to change the political culture inside city hall.

“Someone has to dive in, whose removed from the process, and not controlled by the forces behind the curtain,” Hill said.

Hill says his grassroots campaign for mayor is in full swing.

He’s not deterred by a crowded field of candidates. He says that ultimately, it’s the voter’s decision who they think can lead Jacksonville in a positive direction.

Hill says his team can be productive if he’s appointed to office.

“As a professional in the event production business, we did massive things with little resources and made big things happen," he said. We’re not here to deceive, we’re here to actually serve.”

Hill says Jacksonville’s politics has also damaged local businesses, including Hill’s own, when the Southeastern Boat Show and Oyster Jam was canceled in 2017.

They were unable to book Metropolitan Park, but city officials say the group had an outstanding balance the event organizers had to pay.

Hill hopes to fix the trading of basic core city functions for city favors. He feels that infrastructure issues should be fixed automatically instead of being traded for alleged political favors.

We asked Hill about his ideas for minimizing crime in Jacksonville.

Hill hopes to get ahead of the crime by reaching teenagers. He believes in using nearby military resources to mentor kids.

“The mentorship is the key…my concept is to give these kids a place, let society engage in giving them a place,” Hill said. “The one resource we have that’s untapped is our local military presence, there are hundreds of young men who are perfect mentors, stationed here with spare time and desire to engage in the community ... A place for security and mentorship, but a place that’s comfortable and accessible."

You can find more information about Hill at his campaign website.