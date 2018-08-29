Groups demanding change this past violent weekend are taking their concerns to Jacksonville's city leadership Wednesday night.

Northside Coalition’s Ben Frazier and Wells Todd from Jacksonville Progressive Coalition said violence across the city is of "epidemic" proportions. Both have brought their messages to City Hall, and want to begin implementing solutions.

“They have to be able to go into the community and get these guns out,” Todd said.

A matter of public health, Fraizer explained.

“Gun violence in Jacksonville Florida has reached epidemic levels. We need to treat it like it’s a disease,” Fraizer said.

First Coast News consulted Dr. Sunil Joshi with Duval County Medical Society Foundation who treats diseases on a daily basis.

“When people in their twenties and thirties are dying who have forty or fifty of years of life ahead of them from an epidemic of guns it certainly is a health concern," Joshi said.

He added that research on gun violence is limited and that is due to the way federal funding works. He points to the 1996 Dickey Amendment, which outlines funding to the CDC cannot be used for gun control related research.

The language changed slightly in March, with a Trump Administration spending bill. However, Dr. Joshi added, challenges and stigma remain.

“We can minimize the bad outcomes without taking away the guns,” Dr. Joshi said.

Frazier added a way of preventing violence like the situation at Raines High School is to get more resources and professionals working together.

“We need to start teaching conflict resolution in daycare centers and we need to start teaching it in the neighborhoods," Frazier said.

Frazier and Todd said they are bringing ideas to leaders including organizing to town hall meetings around the community to see the problems first-hand.

