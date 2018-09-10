Farm Share, a local non-profit food bank in downtown Jacksonville is gearing up to provide relief for those in need.

On Monday, volunteers began working around the clock prepping and sorting pallets of water, non-perishable items and fresh produce. Items that will all be sent to the those living in the Panhandle and Big Bend region of the state.

"We want to be prepared, we know that it's going to hit somewhere in the state of Florida and we are a main food bank in the state of Florida so we really want to help them. We are a disaster relief food bank," Gerald Sweatt told First Coast News. Sweatt is the facility director.

Farm Share has four locations in the sunshine state, Quincy, Jacksonville, Pompano Beach, and Homestead.

After Hurricane Irma, the organization distributed more than 2 million pounds of food and fresh produce across the state. In addition to food, clothing, blankets, mattresses and toiletries were also distributed.

For more information on how to donate supplies visit their website at www.farmshare.org

