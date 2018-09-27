JACKSONVILLE, Fla -- In April, Tracy Smith purchased a 43-inch flat screen from a Best Buy for her son's bedroom. She had it mounted on the wall, but in June she noticed something strange.

"We woke up one night and smelled something burning," she said.

Smith said they would later discover that the source of their concerns was the 43-inch LG television.

"The TV was melting," she said. "Yes it was melting."

Questioning what her son reported she and her husband turned it on to see if it would happen again and it did.

"We turned it on and we did see like a starburst coming from the area where it was burning,' she said.

It was overheated and its plastic frame started melting, again. She had it removed from the wall immediately.

"I'm afraid of fire," she said. "I am thinking it is going to catch fire with the plug or burn down the house and kill us."

On Your Side checked with the Consumer Product Safety Commission and there is no history of complaints nor recalls for this model LG 43-inch television.

Smith said every television in her home is made by LG, until now she has enjoyed the product..

Her television carries a one year limited manufacturer's warranty. It was purchased in April so it is still covered.

Like any consumer she called the retailer first and then the manufacturer. Smith said her frustration now is that she has been waiting for three months for someone to first examined her busted TV and then fix or replace it.

"I just want the tv fixed or replaced," she said. "We did not do anything to it."

On Your Side reached out to LG. A few hours later Smith received a call and was told a rep from LG will be at her home this weekend.

LG also confirmed that in this short email:

Thanks for your email on this. I spoke to our Customer Service division and have arranged for a rep to go out on Saturday, 9/29. They report that they have spoken directly to Tracy Smith and she is happy with this response.

