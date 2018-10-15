A Jacksonville college student received an invite to sing the National Anthem at the White House.

Janrei Villavicencio says the unexpected opportunity was one of a kind.

“I was speechless. I was just like really, like me? Like singing the national anthem,” Villavicencio said.

He received the invite less than a week before taking the podium.

“Going to the White House is prestigious. Being able to not just attend, but participate and sing, was definitely crazy to me,” Villavicencio said.

His musical gift shined at the Filipino American History Month Celebration, held by the White House. The event honors those who work tirelessly to promote Filipino culture, while living the American dream.

For Villavicencio, it’ll always be a moment that’s front of mind to make his parents proud.

“If that means taking every opportunity to make sure I’m being successful, then I’m going 100 percent of the time,” Villavicencio said. “Just go at it. Somebody will notice you.”

