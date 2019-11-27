Numerous crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department converged on Wigmore Street on Tuesday in response to a church fire. The department’s Twitter account first reported it just before 6:30 p.m., saying firefighters were seeing flames visible from the rear of a commercial building.

A few minutes later, the fire department said the building was a church. The location was listed as the 1400 block of Wigmore Street, but the church was not named.

Crews searched the building and command declared it all clear.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire or how much damage was done.

A fire marshal has been called in to investigate.