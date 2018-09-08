Jacksonville Beach Police Department confirmed to First Coast News that one of their officers has been shot at a Waffle House in Jacksonville Beach Wednesday night.

That officer has been taken to Memorial Hospital. An officer was driving along Beach Boulevard when JBPD says he was shot at by the suspect. The officer addressed the suspect who fled on foot, east, on Beach Boulevard where he was met by two more officers.

Gunfire was exchanged, and the suspect was struck along with another officer outside a Waffle House. Both the officer and the suspect were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

The Waffle House in Jacksonville Beach is located on the corner of 3rd St. and Beach Blvd.

Jacksonville Beach Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted his prayers to the officer.

I’m in touch with Jax Beach @JaxBeachPD Chief Dooley and Jax Sheriff Williams @jsosheriff. A Police Officer has been shot. Join me in prayer. Prayers for the officer. Prayers for the family. Prayers for the sisters and brothers of the #ThinBlueLine — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) August 9, 2018

A Waffle House employee told First Coast News she heard shots and saw the commotion outside the restaurant's window.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said via Twitter they are praying for the officer's recovery.

We are praying for our brothers and sisters at the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. One officer has been shot. If you are inclined to do so, please say a prayer for their officer too. pic.twitter.com/BPbQzOBXoT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 9, 2018

