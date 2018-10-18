The Jacksonville Beach Pier concession will be closed temporarily until a new vendor is found.

The vendors will be closing Thursday and it is unclear when it will reopen. The current vendor pulled out of the City of Jacksonville contract and while the search for a new one begins it will remain closed. A statement from the city says it is looking to reopen it as soon as possible.

The Pier was significantly damaged during Hurricane Matthew. Several hundred feet of the pier was repaired however extensive renovations are still needed in order to completely open the structure. Only part of it was reopened in March 2018.

© 2018 WTLV